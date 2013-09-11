Forest Labs names new CEO to replace Howard Solomon

US drugmaker Forest Laboratories (NYSE: FRX) saw its shares rise 2.5% to $44.50 yesterday after it announced the appointment of Brenton Saunders as its chief executive officer and president, effective from October 1.
The 43-year-old former chief executive of Bausch & Lomb, which has been taken over by Valeant Pharmaceuticals, will succeed long-standing Howard Solomon, aged 86. Mr Solomon will remain non-executive chairman of the board until the company’s 2014 Annual Meeting of Stockholders when Mr Saunders is expected to replace him in that role as well.
Decision pleases activist investor Icahn
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze