"Four challenges" for Bayer to face before considering break-up

Announcing its financial results for 2023, diversified German drugmaker (BAYN: DE) said it would delay a plan to break up the group for at least a couple of years.

The firm reported sales of 11.9 billion euros ($12.9 billion) in the last quarter, a rise of 5.5%, and 47.6 billion euros for the full year.

Net income was 1.3 billion euros for the quarter, with a loss of 2.9 billion euros for the year as a whole, leading respectively to earnings per share (EPS) of 1.36 euros and minus three euros.