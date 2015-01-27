Fourth quarter Bristol-Myers Squibb results disappoint

Although the fourth quarter financial results from US drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) beat analyst estimates, it was still a disappointing period for the company.

Fourth quarter financials

Total revenues for quarter four of 2014 stood at $4.26 billion, a 4% decrease on the same period in 2013, up on consensus analysts' estimates of $4.o3 billion. US revenues in particular decreased 8% to $2.1 billion compared to the same period a year ago, while international revenues remained flat.