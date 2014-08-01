French regulators push for huge cut in hypnotic benzodiazepine reimbursement

French regulators are attempting to discourage the overconsumption and misuse of hypnotic benzodiazepines by recommending a reduction in the reimbursement rate to 15%.
The rate was previously 65%, but the Haute autorité de santé (HAS, the chief health authority), has said that the drugs, such as diazepam and zopiclone, which are used to treat symptoms including anxiety, insomnia and panic attacks should have the rate slashed.
The HAS believes the cut in reimbursement is justified by the fact that benzodiazepines have a ‘weak’ effect on sleep, and that this low efficiency, combined with their widespread misuse, had led them to conclude a ‘limited therapeutic value.' It has said that cognitive behavioral therapies should be the first port of call for doctors and patients, before the prescription of this kind of drug.
