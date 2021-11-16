Full steam ahead for NorthSea NASH candidate icosabutate

Dutch fatty acid expert NorthSea Therapeutics has presented positive interim data from a Phase IIb study of its non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) candidate, icosabutate.
Based in Naarden, the company is working on innovative strategies for the treatment of NASH and other metabolic diseases.
Results from the ICONA trial were offered during a digital meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze