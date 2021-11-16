Full steam ahead for NorthSea NASH candidate icosabutate

Dutch fatty acid expert NorthSea Therapeutics has presented positive interim data from a Phase IIb study of its non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) candidate, icosabutate.

Based in Naarden, the company is working on innovative strategies for the treatment of NASH and other metabolic diseases.

Results from the ICONA trial were offered during a digital meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD).