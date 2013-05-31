Further batch of positive EMA/CHMP opinions for Bavarian Nordic, Aegerion, Teva and CSL Behring

Following its May meetings, the European Medicines Agency’s European Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has issued a batch of positive opinions (as well as those for Pomalidomide Celgene and Novartis’ Lucentis covered in a separate story today), among which are the following:

Imvanex - modified Vaccinia Ankara virus

The CHMP adopted a positive opinion, recommending the granting of a marketing authorization for the vaccine against smallpox called Imvanex from Denmark’s Bavarian Nordic (BAVA: CO). This recommendation will now be forwarded to the European Commission, which will issue a legally binding decision.