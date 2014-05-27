Further FDA setback for QRxPharma’s MoxDuo

In yet another setback for Australia-based QRxPharma (ASX: QRX),the US Food and Drug Administration has issued a second complete response letter (CRL) regarding the MoxDuo (morphine and oxycodone) New Drug Application for the treatment of moderate to severe acute pain.

The agency stated that there was not sufficient evidence to support approval of MoxDuo at this time. The FDA, which delayed approval of the drug combination with a CRL last year (The Pharma Letter August 29, 2013), indicated clinical information demonstrating a clear benefit over oxycodone and morphine alone, either by efficacy, or safety, in an appropriate patient population, is needed.

The company says it is presently reviewing the agency's feedback and will request a meeting with the FDA to clarify the steps required for approval.