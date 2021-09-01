Wednesday 19 November 2025

Futura Medical out-licenses MED3000 for key Latin American markets

Pharmaceutical
1 September 2021
Futura

Shares of Futura Medical (AIM: FUM) moved higher yesterday, as it announced that it has entered into a licensing agreement with m8 Pharmaceuticals, a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on commercialization in Latin America, for the rights to exclusively develop and commercialize the company's topical, gel-based erectile dysfunction (ED) treatment MED3000, in Brazil and Mexico.

Commercial Highlights:

  • Futura to receive payments on all sales of MED3000 from m8;
  • Futura is also eligible to receive up to $8.5 million in milestone payments based on deliverable sales volumes, including a small initial upfront payment
  • m8 is responsible for all local MED3000 development and regulatory costs in Brazil and Mexico as well as marketing expenses and ongoing pharmacovigilance and safety within the region
  • m8 is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, headquartered and incorporated in the USA and focused on licensing, marketing and distributing innovative and established therapeutics in the two largest Latin America markets: Brazil and Mexico.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Futura slumps as suitors bide time on erectile dysfunction drug
19 September 2018
Pharmaceutical
US FDA clears new ED drug Stendra
30 April 2012
Pharmaceutical
Grünenthal deal makes it 2nd largest women's health company in Latin America
24 January 2018




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Bayer opens Beijing innovation hub for China-discovered medicines
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze