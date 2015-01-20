Gedeon Richter and Actavis announce positive results from Phase III trial of cariprazine in schizophrenia

Hungary’s largest pharma company Gedeon Richter (RICHT: HB) and Ireland-headquartered generics major Actavis (NYSE: ACT) have announced positive results from a Phase III trial of cariprazine to prevent relapse in schizophrenia patients.
In total, 101 patients were randomized to cariprazine 3mg to 9mg daily and 99 to placebo, with the primary efficacy measure being time to first relapse during the double-blind period. The cariprazine group showed a relapse rate of 24.8% against 47.5% in the placebo arm. Treatment with cariprazine was associated with a 55% reduction in risk of relapse versus placebo.
David Nicholson, senior vice president of global brands R&D at Actavis, said: "We are pleased with the long-term efficacy results demonstrated in this trial. Cariprazine has the potential to provide patients suffering with schizophrenia a treatment that can reduce the risk of relapse associated with this serious illness.”
