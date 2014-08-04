Saturday 8 November 2025

Gedeon Richter reports disappointing figures for first half of 2014 after difficult period for Eastern Europe

4 August 2014
Gedeon Richter (RICHT: HB), Hungary’s largest drugmaker, has reported disappointing figures for the first half of 2014, following European Union and US sanctions against Russia over action in Ukraine.

It reported total revenue of 174.9 billion forints ($749.1 million), a loss of 1.7%, with gross profit down 5.9% to 107 billion forints. The company has attributed this to a lower gross margin, no milestone income during the reported period and higher research and development expenditures. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization stood at 34.1 billion forints (down 22.9%), while earnings per share were 124 forints, from 154 in the same period last year, a change of 19.5%.

Sales in Russia and Ukraine were particularly weak, and Poland represented another disappointing area for sales. Sales in Russia fell 22.4%, while Ukraine had a 20.3% loss, largely due to the disruption in trade caused by the international conflict. Polish sales fell 21.8% due to a lack of flu season meaning one of the company’s leading products, Groprinosin, was not needed in as great quantities as usual.

