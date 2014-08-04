Gedeon Richter reports disappointing figures for first half of 2014 after difficult period for Eastern Europe

Gedeon Richter (RICHT: HB), Hungary’s largest drugmaker, has reported disappointing figures for the first half of 2014, following European Union and US sanctions against Russia over action in Ukraine.
It reported total revenue of 174.9 billion forints ($749.1 million), a loss of 1.7%, with gross profit down 5.9% to 107 billion forints. The company has attributed this to a lower gross margin, no milestone income during the reported period and higher research and development expenditures. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization stood at 34.1 billion forints (down 22.9%), while earnings per share were 124 forints, from 154 in the same period last year, a change of 19.5%.
Sales in Russia and Ukraine were particularly weak, and Poland represented another disappointing area for sales. Sales in Russia fell 22.4%, while Ukraine had a 20.3% loss, largely due to the disruption in trade caused by the international conflict. Polish sales fell 21.8% due to a lack of flu season meaning one of the company’s leading products, Groprinosin, was not needed in as great quantities as usual.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze