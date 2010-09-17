Monday 29 September 2025

German drug pricing row escalates as Health Minister targets vaccine makers

Pharmaceutical
17 September 2010

Germany is a “pharma paradise,” says the domestic newspaper Koelnische Rundschau, commenting on the latest Arzneiverordnungs Report, an annual study of new developments and pricing in the German drug market based on 740 million prescriptions, noting that the German health system is being fleeced by the pharmaceutical industry.

It says that Germany’s health insurers spent a record 32.4 billion euros ($41.23 billion) on drugs last year, a 4.8% increase on the previous year. Prices are among the most expensive in Europe, and are 30%-500% above Swedish levels, notes the report, which is published by pharmacologist Ulrich Schwabe and Dieter Paffrath, the head of AOK Schleswig-Holstein, a health insurer.

The newspaper adds that the 50 biggest-selling patent-protected drugs are, on average, 48% pricier than in Sweden; their turnover has now jumped from 1.6 billion euros to 13.2 billion euros since 1993. The top 50 generics are 98% dearer. With prices at Swedish levels and increased use of knock-off drugs, health insurers could save 9.4 billion euros, according to Ulrich Schwabe, one of the publishers.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze