German Federal Joint Committee confirms 'considerable' benefit of Eisai's Halaven in breast cancer

23 January 2015
The German Federal Joint Committee (G-BA) has confirmed the ‘considerable’ additional benefit of Japanese drug major Eisai’s (TYO: 4523) Halaven (eribulin) for breast cancer.

Eribulin is approved for the treatment of women with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer who have progressed after at least one chemotherapeutic regimen for advanced disease. Unless patients were not suitable, prior therapy should have included an anthracycline and a taxane in adjuvant or metastatic setting.

Halaven is one of the drugs axed from the Cancer Drugs Fund by NHS England earlier this month. It was first approved in 2011 and received marketing authorization for earlier use in advanced or metastatic breast cancer from the European Commission in July 2014.

