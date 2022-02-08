Wednesday 19 November 2025

German firm to take drug for traumatic brain injury to regulators

Pharmaceutical
8 February 2022
Positive signs from a post hoc analysis of the Phase II NOSTRA and Phase III NOSTRA III studies have shown the way forward for Germany’s vasopharm.

The privately-held cerebrovascular specialist is developing ronopterin, formerly VAS203, as a treatment for traumatic brain injury (TBI).

Vasopharm believes ronopterin has the potential to be the first successful drug therapy for TBI with meaningful improvements in neurologic outcome.

Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


