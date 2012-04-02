German IQWiG finds mixed added benefits for Eliquis

In an early benefit assessment under the Act on the Reform of the Market for Medicinal Products (AMNOG), the German Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care (IQWiG) examined the clot-inhibiting drug Eliquis (apixaban) from USA-based Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), finding proof of minor added benefit for adult patients who had undergone hip replacement: symptomatic clots in the deep veins of the leg occurred less frequently with apixaban treatment than with the comparator therapy.
Eliquis was approved in the European Union last year for the prevention of thrombosis (blood clots) after operations to replace a hip or knee joint (The Pharma Letter May 23, 2011).
Symptomatic clots in the deep leg veins also occurred less frequently with apixaban treatment in adults after knee replacement. However participants in the studies suffered clots in the lungs (pulmonary embolisms) more often under treatment with apixaban than the comparator group.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze