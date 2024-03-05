Monday 29 September 2025

German market first and then the world for GAIA’s klariva in psoriasis

Pharmaceutical
5 March 2024
klariva_gaia_large

Privately-held company GAIA has announced an update on klariva, an innovative digital therapeutic (DTx).

GAIA is focused on the development of evidence-based, safe and accessible AI-powered DTx products that help patients restore and maintain their mental and physical health.

Klariva is one of the firm’s most recently-developed assets and is designed to address the psychosocial needs of patients with psoriasis.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
GAIA’s AI-driven products based on proven, powerful benefits for physicians and patients
4 June 2024
Biotechnology
Data show Ilumetri improves well-being for people with psoriasis
7 July 2023
Biotechnology
NICE nod for Sotyktu in psoriasis
28 June 2023
Biotechnology
Janssen to take psoriasis prospect into Phase III trial
5 July 2023




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

GSK reveals CEO succession plan
Pharmaceutical
GSK reveals CEO succession plan
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

GSK reveals CEO succession plan
29 September 2025
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze