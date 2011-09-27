German pharma counts cost of drug pricing reforms

Recent government drug pricing reforms have cost the German pharmaceutical industry billions of euros, according to the latest annual overview of the pharma market from industry association BPI. The government imposed a three-year price moratorium last year and hiked the discount that manufacturers are obliged to offer state health insurers from 6% to 16%.
Still, the industry’s overall performance was broadly encouraging. There are 903 registered pharmaceutical firms in Germany, says the BPI, and last year they produced goods worth a total of 26.9 billion euros ($36.37 billion), a 1.6% increase on 2009. Exports, helped by the strong global economy, rose 8% to 55 million euros, compared to a marginal decrease the previous year. A total of 5.5 billion euros were invested in R&D; in 2009 the figure was 5.4 billion.
However, German pharma’s commitment to R&D is a challenge to politicians, says Henning Fahrenkamp, chief executive of the BPI. The industry is assuming that R&D will be bolstered by favorable tax treatment. Tax incentives for R&D already exist in other countries, and it is high time this competitive disadvantage was remedied; otherwise, the future of innovation in Germany will be bleak, says Mr Fahrenkamp.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze