German pharma hails successful 2011; views AMNOG

The German pharmaceutical industry can be proud of its progress last year, said Birgit Fischer, director general of the trade association VFA, noting that 27 new drugs were introduced in 2011, one more than in the previous year.
Two of them give patients with a particularly intractable form of hepatitis C, genotype 1, a much better chance of being cured, while treatment time should fall significantly. 2011 also saw the first treatments to appear in many years against lupus and malignant melanoma.
New drugs are available to combat advanced breast and prostate cancer, and there has been considerable progress against multiple sclerosis – three new medicines are now on the market. Five drugs have also come out to tackle or prevent heart and circulatory disease.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze