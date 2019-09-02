Wednesday 17 September 2025

Germany first to get ALK's tree pollen allergy drug

Pharmaceutical
2 September 2019
Danish allergy specialist ALK-Abelló (ALKB: DC) has launched its Itulazax product in Germany.

Itulazax is ALK’s sublingual allergy immunotherapy (SLIT) tablet for the treatment of tree pollen allergy, and Germany has become the first launch market for the drug following the granting of national approval last month.

Key market

