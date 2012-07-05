Germany's IQWiG finds no proof of added benefit for AstraZeneca's Caprelsa in thyroid cancer

The German Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care (IQWiG) has now examined the added benefit of Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) Caprelsa (vandetanib) under the Act on the Reform of the Market for Medicinal Products (AMNOG), concluding that there is no proof of added benefit, because no data on patient-relevant outcomes for those patients for whom the drug is approved were presented by the drug manufacturer in its dossier. In view of these deficiencies, the IQWiG says it considered itself compelled to declare the contents of the dossier as "incomplete.”
Caprelsa was approved earlier this year by the European Commission for the treatment of aggressive and symptomatic medullary thyroid cancer (MTC) in patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic disease. Caprelsa is the first approved treatment for advanced MTC in Europe (The Pharma Letter February 21).
"Best supportive care" as the appropriate comparator therapy
