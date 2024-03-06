Gilead not giving up on Veklury with new RWE

Sales of Gilead Sciences’ (Nasdaq: GILD) antiviral medication Veklury (remdesivir) decreased by 44% to $2.2 billion last year compared to 2022, primarily driven by lower rates of COVID-19 related hospitalizations in all regions.
But despite the pandemic being over, Gilead is not giving up on sales of the drug, and has presented new data from three real-world retrospective studies at the 31st Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI).
One study showed that Veklury was associated with a reduced risk of certain long-COVID symptoms in people who were hospitalized for COVID-19.
