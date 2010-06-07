Gilead Sciences to freeze and lower HIV drug prices to support AIDS Drug Assistance Programs

USA-based Gilead Sciences and the ADAP Crisis Task Force (ACTF) have announced a series of initiatives to help state AIDS Drug Assistance Programs (ADAPs) continue to provide antiretroviral medicines to people living with HIV in the USA. The new measures are a response to budget shortfalls being experienced by a number of ADAPs across the country, and the growing number of individuals on ADAP waiting lists who are not receiving the HIV treatment they need, says the company.
The initiatives announced by Gilead and the ACTF last Friday include:
' Additional discounts and extension of pricing freeze to ADAPs for Truvada (emtricitabine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate), Viread (tenofovir disoproxil fumarate) and Emtriva. (emtricitabine) through December 31, 2013
' Expanded eligibility for Gilead's patient assistance program
' Elimination of minimum payment for patients through Gilead's co-pay assistance program
' Support for creation of "universal" patient assistance application
As of May 20, 2010, there were 1,143 individuals on ADAP waiting lists in 10 states. ADAP waiting lists have increased more than ten-fold in the last year (99 individuals were on ADAP waiting lists in May 2009). In addition to waiting lists, 16 states have implemented other access restrictions such as lowering financial eligibility criteria, removing drugs from their formularies and limiting expenditures.
