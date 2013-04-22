GlaxoSmithKline and Theravance file for Japanese approval of Anoro Ellipta

UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) and US partner Theravance (Nasdaq: THRX) today April 22) announced the submission of a regulatory application to the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) for the investigational once-daily LAMA/LABA combination medicine, UMEC/VI, for patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
GSK and Theravance, which last week gained US Food and Drug Administration advisory panel backing for their once-daily investigational medicine fluticasone furoate and vilanterol (FF/VI), proposed trade name Breo Ellipta for COPD (The Pharma Letter April 18), announced the submission of a regulatory application for UMEC/VI for patients with COPD in the USA on December 18, 2012, and in Europe on January 9, 2013.
UMEC/VI is a combination of two investigational bronchodilator molecules - GSK573719 or umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and vilanterol (VI), a long-acting beta2agonist (LABA), administered using the Ellipta inhaler.
