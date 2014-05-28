GlaxoSmithKline now faces UK SFO inquiry into commercial practices

UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK), already subject to allegations of bribery of doctors and hospitals in China, declared late yesterday that it is now under investigation by the UK's Serious Fraud Office (SFO).

In a terse statement without giving specifics, GSK stated that it has (on May 27) “been informed by the UK’s Serious Fraud Office that it has opened a formal criminal investigation into the group’s commercial practices. GSK is committed to operating its business to the highest ethical standards and will continue to cooperate fully with the SFO.”

Similar allegations in other countries