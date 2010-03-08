GlaxoSmithKline slashes cervical cancer vaccine price in Nigeria

UK drug giant GlaxoSmithKline announced a 50% reduction in the price of its cervical cancer vaccine Cervarix in Nigeria, to allow more women and girls to be vaccinated against the deadly disease, reports the local newspaper The Day.
Announcing the price cut over the weekend, the company's managing director, Lekan Asuni, described the initiative as the company's gift to Nigerian women on the International Women's Day, and was borne out of the desire to make the vaccine readily available to women and girls at an affordable price, taking into consideration the cost of living and rate of inflation in the country. "GSK hopes that this initiative will translate into a positive impact on the personal and public health burden of the disease in Nigeria," he said.
Nigeria's second most-prevalent form of cancer
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze