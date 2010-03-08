Monday 29 September 2025

GlaxoSmithKline slashes cervical cancer vaccine price in Nigeria

8 March 2010

UK drug giant GlaxoSmithKline announced a 50% reduction in the price of its cervical cancer vaccine Cervarix in Nigeria, to allow more women and girls to be vaccinated against the deadly disease, reports the local newspaper The Day.

Announcing the price cut over the weekend, the company's managing director, Lekan Asuni, described the initiative as the company's gift to Nigerian women on the International Women's Day, and was borne out of the desire to make the vaccine readily available to women and girls at an affordable price, taking into consideration the cost of living and rate of inflation in the country. "GSK hopes that this initiative will translate into a positive impact on the personal and public health burden of the disease in Nigeria," he said.

Nigeria's second most-prevalent form of cancer

