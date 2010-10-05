GlaxoSmithKline spins out analgesics into stand-alone Convergence Pharma, retaining 18% stake; dire forecast for Big Pharma from GSK CEO

In a move that aims to reduce R&D overheads, UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) has spun out staff and patents relating to investigational pain relief products into a new company, Convergence Pharmaceuticals, which was officially launched yesterday, in exchange for an 18% stake, in the new firm.
Convergence has successfully raised $35.4 million (£22.4 million) in Series A financing from a syndicate of leading European and US life science investors - Apposite Capital, New Leaf Venture Partners and SV Life Sciences. The company will be led by Clive Dix as chief executive, together with a strong management team including former GSK scientific experts in the field of pain. Proceeds of the financing will be used to accelerate the clinical development of the company’s pipeline programs.
GSK began research that led to the pain drugs in the late 1990s, and Dr Dix headed research for the company at the time. However, GSK announced its decision to exit neurological fields such as pain and depression in February.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze