GlaxoSmithKline starts two Ph III metastatic melanoma studies; benefits for early price cuts in Philippines

Shares of UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) edged 1.3% higher by 1pm yesterday, after the company announced the start of two global Phase III studies in advanced or metastatic melanoma patients with a BRAF V600 mutation.

The studies will separately assess the efficacy and safety of two investigational agents, GSK2118436 and GSK1120212, to determine their individual ability to stop or slow the progression of skin cancer in patients whose tumors contain a BRAF V600 mutation, which occurs in 50%to 60% of melanoma patients. Commencement of these studies confirms previously announced plans to progress these assets into Phase III.

The BRF113683 Phase III study compares GSK’436, a BRAF inhibitor, to dacarbazine (DTIC) in previously untreated patients with BRAF V600 mutated advanced or metastatic melanoma. The METRIC study compares GSK’212, a MEK inhibitor, to chemotherapy (DTIC or paclitaxel) in advanced or metastatic melanoma patients with a BRAF V600 mutation.