Monday 29 September 2025

GlaxoSmithKline to challenge Merck & Co in cervical cancer vaccine price war

Pharmaceutical
20 October 2009

UK drug giant GlaxoSmithKline, which has finally received US Food and Drug Administration for its cervical cancer vaccine (The Pharma Letter October 19) plans to challenge the US market dominance of rival Merck & Co's Gardasil with a price war, according to Financial Times pharmaceutical correspondent Andrew Jack.

GSK said it would charge less than Gardasil, which generates more than $1 billion in annual sales after wide adoption in the USS, in a fight that will stress Cervarix' exclusive concentration on those most at risk. The UK fir revealed a wholesale acquisition cost ' ahead of discounts ' in the USA of $386 a three-course dose, compared with $399 for Gardasil, the FT article notes.

'We will be focused on cervical cancer in women,' said Len Friedland, GSK's US vice-president of medical and clinical affairs. He drew a distinction with Gardasil, which is also marketing its vaccine to young men and is stressing protection

While already approved in 99 other markets, including across the European Union, GSK's sales of Cervarix had been hampered by US reluctance to approve AS03, the adjuvant used in its vaccine. US regulators also helped Merck by extending the market for Gardasil ' which has no adjuvant ' by approving its use to protect against genital warts in boys and young men, who represent about 6% of those who contract cancer caused by HPV strains.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Protection's advisory committee on immunization and practice must on October 21 decide whether to recommend use of Cervarix, after which GSK will be required to negotiate with US individual states and insurance companies, the FT pointed out.

Analysts at investment bank Leerink Swann estimate that, based on the different authorizations for the two vaccines, GSK could take 15%-20% of the US market for HPV vaccinations. But it said that Merck's additional approval for non-cancerous genital warts would help it remain dominant and highlighted a regulatory reference for Cervarix that included potential side-effects, including auto-immune diseases, not mentioned for Gardasil.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie submits tavapadon NDA in Parkinson’s
26 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze