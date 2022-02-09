Glenmark launches COVID-19 nasal spray in India

Since the early days of the pandemic, a number of developers have pursued the concept of using a nasal spray to administer anti-virals for treatment and prevention of coronavirus.

In India, one such product has now been approved and launched, marketed by Mumbai-based Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (BSE: 532296), in collaboration with Canada’s SaNOtize.

The firms are offering a nitric oxide nasal spray under the brand name FabiSpray, for the treatment of adults with COVID-19 who have high risk of progression of the disease.