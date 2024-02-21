Global and domestic pharma teaming up to bring innovative meds to India

India's pharma landscape has undergone a significant shift towards collaboration and partnership between global big pharma and domestic firms in recent years to drive innovation and expand market reach, according to GlobalData.
The strategic alliance combines the strengths and resources of both parties to accelerate commercialization with a focus on introducing new molecular entities (NMEs) into India, with both parties contributing to accelerate commercialization and address evolving healthcare needs, the data and analytics company found.
According to GlobalData’s Pharmaceutical Intelligence Center, between January 2019 and February 2024, 32 deals for NMEs took place in India. Of those deals, six are involved in co-marketing of NMEs in India.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze