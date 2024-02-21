Global and domestic pharma teaming up to bring innovative meds to India

India's pharma landscape has undergone a significant shift towards collaboration and partnership between global big pharma and domestic firms in recent years to drive innovation and expand market reach, according to GlobalData.

The strategic alliance combines the strengths and resources of both parties to accelerate commercialization with a focus on introducing new molecular entities (NMEs) into India, with both parties contributing to accelerate commercialization and address evolving healthcare needs, the data and analytics company found.

According to GlobalData’s Pharmaceutical Intelligence Center, between January 2019 and February 2024, 32 deals for NMEs took place in India. Of those deals, six are involved in co-marketing of NMEs in India.