Global pharma brands ranked for strength and value in 2022

Marketing firm Brand Finance has released its annual report assessing the strength and value of brands in the pharma and biotech sectors.

The company has looked at the world’s biggest brands to create a ranking based on its assessment of their global impact and significance to consumers.

The group finds that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has the most valuable brand, with a valuation of $13.3 billion, followed by Swiss cancer giant Roche (ROG: SIX), at $9 billion.