Global ulcerative colitis market to reach $6.6 billion by 2022

The global ulcerative colitis (UC) market value will increase steadily over the coming years, increasing from almost $4.2 billion in 2012 to around $6.6 billion by 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%.
According to a new report from research and consulting firm GlobalData, out of the 10 major countries (the USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, China and India), the USA will continue to hold the largest UC market share by 2020, with 52%. France and Germany will follow with shares of 11% and 8%, respectively.
US health care giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has been continually dominating the UC market due to the success of Remicade (infliximab). However, Remicade’s patent is set to expire between 2015 and 2018, which will knock J&J’s sales of the drug for UC down from about $2 billion in 2012 to $1.5 billion by 2022, according to GlobalData.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze