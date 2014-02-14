Global ulcerative colitis market to reach $6.6 billion by 2022

The global ulcerative colitis (UC) market value will increase steadily over the coming years, increasing from almost $4.2 billion in 2012 to around $6.6 billion by 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%.

According to a new report from research and consulting firm GlobalData, out of the 10 major countries (the USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, China and India), the USA will continue to hold the largest UC market share by 2020, with 52%. France and Germany will follow with shares of 11% and 8%, respectively.

US health care giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has been continually dominating the UC market due to the success of Remicade (infliximab). However, Remicade’s patent is set to expire between 2015 and 2018, which will knock J&J’s sales of the drug for UC down from about $2 billion in 2012 to $1.5 billion by 2022, according to GlobalData.