Global vaccines producers could lose $300 million state contracts in Russia to local firm

The world’s leading producers of vaccines may lose access to the Russian market, amid the pressure of Rosteh, (a Russian state corporation, established in late 2007 to promote development, production and export of hi-tech industrial products for civil and defense sectors) to make it the single supplier of vaccines for state needs.

According to the company, the supply of vaccines for state needs is an issue of national security and should be undertaken by only the local company. An official spokesperson of the company said that it has already started the establishment of a unit, which will specialize in the production of vaccines and its supply for state needs on the basis of the National Immunobiological Company, which is currently part of Rosteh.

The proposal by Rosteh has already been supported by some members of the Russian government and in particular Veronika Skvortsova, the country’s Minister of Health, but has been criticized by foreign vaccines’ producers operating in the Russian market. According to an official representative of the Association of International Pharmaceutical Manufacturers in Russia, the selection of a sole national supplier will negatively affect the level of competition in the Russian vaccines’ market and will be taken within the interests of Rosteh, which has strong connections in the Russian government.