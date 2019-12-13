Tuesday 13 May 2025

GlobalData issues report into 2018 R&D spending

13 December 2019
Industry analyst GlobalData has released a report into R&D spending from large pharmaceutical companies, showing that the major players are investing a disproportionately large amount of annual revenue in this area.

The analysis, which looks at the top 20 global companies by R&D spend for 2018, shows that companies with expensive late-stage pipeline drugs are spending large amounts on R&D.

