Good news for Sanofi-Aventis as UK's NICE recommends Multaq for AF

There was some positive news for French drug major Sanofi-Aventis late yesterday, when the UK's National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) in England and Wales published a new appraisal consultation document for Multaq (dronedarone) indicating its intention to recommend use of the drug for the management of patients with atrial fibrillation (AF).

The NICE had previously turned down the drug last December, saying it was too expensive. The cost per day based on the recommended dosage of dronedarone would be £2.25 (around $3.65), versus an existing comparator drug, amiodarone, which is approximately £0.05 per day, a 45-fold difference. Analysts at Credit Suisse have a net present value for Multaq ex-USA of 1.02 euros per share.

Follows negative view from French regulator