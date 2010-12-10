Monday 29 September 2025

Government regulation of drug prices will increase in both mature and emerging markets

Pharmaceutical
10 December 2010

The pharmaceutical industry must prepare itself for an increasingly draconian drug pricing environment. While governments in most of the world's developed economies already regulate the prices of most prescription drugs, their control over prices will tighten in the future.

According to Decision Resources' new Industry Report, Pharmaceutical Pricing and Reimbursement: Key Facts in Mature and Emerging Markets, even some of the countries that traditionally play a limited role in price setting are poised to introduce stricter controls on pharmaceutical pricing in the future.

The German and UK governments, which have generally allowed manufacturers relative freedom to set the prices of new drugs, plan to introduce value-based pricing. The USS will continue to allow free pricing of pharmaceuticals, but recently enacted health care reform legislation will increase Medicaid rebates and require manufacturers to offer a 50% discount on drugs prescribed in the Medicare coverage gap.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze