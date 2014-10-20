Grünenthal Group appoints Sascha Becker as group chief financial officer

German family-owned pharma company Grünenthal Group has appointed Sascha Becker as group chief financial officer, commencing in the first quarter of 2015.
He joins the company from Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) where he has worked since 2003, and is currently chief financial officer of the biotech unit, Merck Serono.
He will succeed Stefan Genten whose contract terminates at the end of 2014.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze