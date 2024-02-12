Grifols announces changes in governance

Spanish plasma-derived products specialist Grifols (MCE: GRF) has announced that Raimon Grifols and Víctor Grifols Deu have chosen to step down from their executive functions – chief corporate officer and chief operating officer, respectively – while continuing on the Grifols board, now in the category of proprietary directors.

Thomas Glanzmann remains the executive chairman, and Nacho Abia will become chief executive.

Mr Abia is a seasoned senior executive with 25 years of international management experience at publicly traded life-science and medical-technology companies. He was most recently executive officer and global chief strategy officer of Tokyo-based Olympus Corporation, which specializes in medical technology and is a global leader in diagnostics and minimally invasive treatments.