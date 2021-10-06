Grifols closes 2 billion-euro bond issuance to finance Biotest buy

Spanish plasma specialist Grifols (GRF:MC) says it has closed its issuance of senior unsecured notes for the equivalent of 2 billion euros ($2.32 billion) to finance its investment in Biotest AG.

The issuance, launched on September 27, 2021, closed in record time following the positive reaction of financial investors, who recognize and value the unique and transformational opportunity the Biotest investment represents for Grifols. This response also confirms the market's confidence in Grifols' business model.

Last month, Grifols proposed a 1.6 billion-euro takeover of its German rival Biotest (BIO: Xetra), in a move to consolidate the plasma-based drug industry.