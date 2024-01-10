Grifols denies share-damaging fraud allegations

Tuesday was a tough day for Grifols (MCE: GRF), the Spanish producer of blood plasma-based products, as it lost 14% of its stock market value.

The Barcelona-based firm was rocked by fraud allegations from UK short seller Gotham City Research, which accused Grifols of artificially manipulating its debt and earnings figures.

"A company committed to transparency, integrity, and ethical conduct"This was allegedly done through transactions with Scranton Enterprises, a company related to the Grifols family that founded and controls the group.