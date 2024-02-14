Monday 29 September 2025

Grifols posts positive Phase III data for BT524 in acquired fibrinogen deficiency

14 February 2024
Spanish plasma-derived products specialist Grifols (MCE: GRF) saw its shares close up around 2% at 10.64 euros today, after it announced positive, top-line Phase III data for BT524, a fibrinogen concentrate being studied to treat patients with acquired fibrinogen deficiency, a bleeding disorder.

BT524 is being developed by Biotest, a German rival that Grifols acquired for around $1.9 billion in 2021, having had an earlier bid for the company rejected by the US Federal Trade Commission. The acquisition of Biotest has significantly reinforced Grifols’ access to plasma, as well as its pipeline and sales presence, the company said.

This data follows Phase I/III studies in patients with congenital forms of the disease.

