Wednesday 19 November 2025

Growth continues in third quarter for Ipsen

Pharmaceutical
21 October 2021
Parisian drugmaker Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) has reported total sales of 727 million euros (846 million) in the third quarter, representing growth of 14.9% from the same period of 2020.

The result was driven by an increase in specialty care sales in the year to date of 12.5%, led by the growth of Somatuline (lanreotide), Cabometyx (cabozantinib), Decapeptyl (triptorelin) and Dysport (abobotulinumtoxinA).

The company also reported strong performance in its consumer healthcare unit, with growth of 9.8% in the year to date, reflecting in part positive uptake for Smecta (diosmectite).

