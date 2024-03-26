Grünenthal maintains revenue growth at double digits

German pain specialist Grünenthal has released its 2023 full-year results, announcing a double-digit revenue growth.

Net revenues reached 1.8 billion euros ($1.95), an increase of 10% compared to 2022. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) reached 427 million euros, a decrease of 3% over 2022 due to increased strategic investments in future growth.

"We continue to invest significantly in researching and developing innovative solutions in areas where the need for better pain treatments is highest"The family-owned Aachen-based company boasts that it has more than tripled its adjusted EBITDA since 2017 and invested in future growth by advancing its R&D pipeline, acquiring established brands to complement the existing portfolio, and growing its presence in key pharmaceutical markets such as the USA.