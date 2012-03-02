Monday 29 September 2025

GSK and Daiichi Sankyo set up Japanese vaccines JV

Pharmaceutical
2 March 2012

UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) says it has signed an agreement with Japan’s third-largest drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) to form a joint venture (JV) which is expected to create the number one vaccines company in Japan. Completion of the transaction is expected in the third quarter of this year, subject to local regulatory approvals.

The JV will hold the development and commercial rights for already existing preventative vaccines from both parent companies. It will supply globally recommended vaccines to help protect people of all ages in Japan including human papillomavirus (HPV), rotavirus, seasonal flu, mumps, diphtheria pertussis (DTP) and measles rubella (MR) vaccines. The business will be expanded in the future as new vaccines in the JV development pipeline are approved.

GSK and Daiichi Sankyo have an existing agreement to co-promote the UK firm's infant rota-virus vaccine Rotarix in Japan. Under the new accord, both companies will sell their respective vaccines into the JV at agreed upon prices and expect sales synergies from the JV.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Biotechnology
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze