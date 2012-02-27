Monday 29 September 2025

GSK boss accuses UK government of blocking new drugs to save money

Pharmaceutical
27 February 2012

The chief executive of the UK’s largest pharmaceutical company, GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) has accused the government of "systematically delaying" the release of new drugs – particularly those for treating cancer - to try to save money.

Sir Andrew Witty said on the public broadcaster BBC Radio 4 on Saturday that it is a problem across Europe as governments cope with austerity. But he argues that it is short-sighted and will ultimately be counterproductive. He told the BBC Today program that the governments had already cut drug prices by 5% a year - costing GSK around £300 million ($474 million) per annum.

He admitted: "If you are a minister and you need to cut costs, it is a lot easier to cut drug prices than it is to close a hospital or reduce the size of the Civil Service. I understand that.”

