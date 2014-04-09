GSK’s Tafinlar also no added benefit over vemurafenib, says IQWiG

In an early benefit assessment under the German Act on the Reform of the Market for Medicinal Products (AMNOG), the German Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care (IQWiG) had determined that UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline’s (LSE: GSK) Tafinlar (dabrafenib) has no added benefit in comparison with dacarbazine (The Pharma Letter January 7).
The IQWiG now assessed dabrafenib in comparison with vemurafenib (Roche’s Zelboraf). The report presented in the form of an addendum came to the same conclusion because the results from the indirect comparison presented by the drug manufacturer did not allow any reliable conclusions. An added benefit of dabrafenib compared with vemurafenib is therefore not proven, it concluded.
Tafinlar has been approved since August 2013 for the treatment of advanced melanoma. The drug is an option for adult patients with melanoma that has a certain abnormal protein (BRAF V600 mutation) and that is unresectable or has already formed metastases, the IQWiG noted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze