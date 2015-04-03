Saturday 8 November 2025

GSK to expand global vaccines footprint with new R&D center in the USA

Pharmaceutical
3 April 2015

UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) is further strengthening and expanding its vaccines presence in the USA by establishing a new global center for vaccines research and development in Rockville, Maryland.

The site is the former base of Human Genome Sciences, which GlaxoSmithKline acquired for $3 billion in 2012. The facility will become one of three global vaccines R&D centers for GSK, complementing the company’s existing global R&D operations in Rixensart (Belgium) and in Siena (Italy), a site which GSK recently acquired from Novartis.

The new US vaccines R&D center will expand GSK’s efforts to discover and develop novel vaccines across a range of pressing public health threats, including those relevant to the USA. It will consolidate vaccines R&D activities currently conducted at other GSK sites including in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Cambridge, Massachusetts, into one centralized location. Key late stage development programs, as well as vaccine discovery and new platform technology development will be led from Rockville. This is the latest step in a major overhaul of the firm's US operations. GSK has already announced plans to cut more than 1,000 jobs - mostly in R&D - in North Carolina and Philadelphia.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze