GSK to expand global vaccines footprint with new R&D center in the USA

UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) is further strengthening and expanding its vaccines presence in the USA by establishing a new global center for vaccines research and development in Rockville, Maryland.
The site is the former base of Human Genome Sciences, which GlaxoSmithKline acquired for $3 billion in 2012. The facility will become one of three global vaccines R&D centers for GSK, complementing the company’s existing global R&D operations in Rixensart (Belgium) and in Siena (Italy), a site which GSK recently acquired from Novartis.
The new US vaccines R&D center will expand GSK’s efforts to discover and develop novel vaccines across a range of pressing public health threats, including those relevant to the USA. It will consolidate vaccines R&D activities currently conducted at other GSK sites including in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Cambridge, Massachusetts, into one centralized location. Key late stage development programs, as well as vaccine discovery and new platform technology development will be led from Rockville. This is the latest step in a major overhaul of the firm's US operations. GSK has already announced plans to cut more than 1,000 jobs - mostly in R&D - in North Carolina and Philadelphia.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze