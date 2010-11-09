Monday 29 September 2025

GTC Biothera agrees to go private for $0.30 a share

Pharmaceutical
9 November 2010

Framingham, Massachusetts-based GTC Biotherapeutics (GTCB.OB) had entered into a stock purchase and merger agreement with strategic partner LFB Biotechnologies of France to take the US firm private for $0.30 per share. The opening and closing prices of GTC Common Stock on Friday, November 5, 2010 on the over the count markets were both $0.28 per share.

GTC Biotherapeutics' core technology enables the development and manufacture of therapeutic proteins produced through transgenic animal technology. ATryn, the firm’s recombinant human antithrombin, has been approved for use in the USA (The Pharma Letter February 16, 2009), where it was launched in May 2009 by Lundbeck, for the prophylactic treatment of deep vein thrombosis and other thromboembolisms in patients with hereditary antithrombin deficiency who are undergoing high-risk surgical and childbirth procedures. It is also cleared in Europe. ATryn is the first and only therapeutic product produced in transgenic animals to be approved anywhere in the world.

Also developing human plasma proteins

