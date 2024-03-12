Guy Oliver leaves Ipsen for BMS

New Zealander Guy Oliver (pictured above) has left his role as Ipsen’s (Euronext: IPN) general manager for the UK and Ireland, to take up the same position at Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY).
He will also sit on BMS’ European markets leadership team, reporting into Monica Shaw, senior vice president and head of European markets, who called him “the perfect leader to carry out our mission of helping patients prevail over serious diseases.”
She added: “We are thrilled to welcome Guy at this pivotal moment for us as we expand our portfolio, bringing new and innovative medicines to help patients across a broadening range of chronic conditions in the UK and Ireland.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze