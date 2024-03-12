Monday 29 September 2025

Guy Oliver leaves Ipsen for BMS

12 March 2024
New Zealander Guy Oliver (pictured above) has left his role as Ipsen’s (Euronext: IPN) general manager for the UK and Ireland, to take up the same position at Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY).

He will also sit on BMS’ European markets leadership team, reporting into Monica Shaw, senior vice president and head of European markets, who called him “the perfect leader to carry out our mission of helping patients prevail over serious diseases.”

She added: “We are thrilled to welcome Guy at this pivotal moment for us as we expand our portfolio, bringing new and innovative medicines to help patients across a broadening range of chronic conditions in the UK and Ireland.”

