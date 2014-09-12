HAI takes issue with move of pharma policy to DG Enterprise and Industry

Consumer advocacy group Health Action International says it is “appalled” by the European Commission’s opaque and unjustified decision to move SANCO Units D5 (Medicinal Products – Authorizations, European Medicines Agency) and D6 (Medicinal Products – Quality, Safety and Efficacy) from the Directorate General (DG) for Health and Consumers to DG Enterprise and Industry.

Given that pharmaceuticals are integral to enhancing public health, they belong within the portfolio of DG Health and Consumers, which is mandated to protect health and well-being. Moving pharmaceuticals to DG Enterprise and Industry will put the commercial, profit-driven interests of the pharmaceutical industry, rather than patients and consumers, at the heart of European policymaking on medicines, HAI contends.

Threat to clinical trial data transparency