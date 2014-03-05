Harlan CRS and Bertin Pharma sign strategic collaboration deal

Harlan Contract Research Services a division of Harlan Laboratories and France’s Bertin Pharma have entered announced a strategic partnership to offer a comprehensive package for early drug development.
Under the agreement, the companies will offer a wider range of drug discovery and translational medicine services, including expanded profiling and molecule testing, especially in the context of regulatory studies. Through the alliance, Harlan CRS will strengthen its drug discovery and translational medicine offerings utilizing Bertin Pharma's expertise in immunology and biomarkers.
"We welcome this strategic agreement with Bertin Pharma. Its expertise in the immunological sector is impressive and well-known in the industry," said Manuela Leone, president of Harlan CRS.
